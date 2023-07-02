Short Interest in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARXU) Drops By 60.0%

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARXU – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mars Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Mars Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARXU remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54. Mars Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Mars Acquisition Company Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

