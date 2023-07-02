Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Increases By 58.8%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. 73,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,039. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
