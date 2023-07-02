Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Rises By 100.3%

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the May 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Middlefield Banc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. 17,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $216.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $21.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.