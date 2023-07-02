Short Interest in Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Expands By 50.0%

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Moncler Price Performance

Shares of MONRY remained flat at $70.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 41 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. Moncler has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $78.29.

Moncler Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

