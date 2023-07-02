Short Interest in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW) Increases By 84.6%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMSW – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,892,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 733,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NAMSW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on research and development of transformative therapies for metabolic diseases and Alzheimer's disease. The company develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which transports cholesterol from high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C) to low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C).

