Short Interest in NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Expands By 131.4%

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.27. NXT Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

