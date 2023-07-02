Short Interest in OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Rises By 53.5%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,928,800 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the May 31st total of 1,256,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.8 days.

OceanaGold Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,623. OceanaGold has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on OCANF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

