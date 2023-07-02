Short Interest in Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Declines By 50.0%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Positron Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS POSC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Positron has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.25.
About Positron
