Short Interest in Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Declines By 50.0%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Positron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS POSC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Positron has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.25.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

