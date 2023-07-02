Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Declines By 35.0%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RGT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,835. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.