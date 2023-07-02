Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Increases By 61.3%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of RWEOY opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 5.49%. Research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

