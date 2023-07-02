Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Decreases By 41.4%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Signal Gold Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SGNLF traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,700. Signal Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23.

About Signal Gold

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold property that covers an area of approximately 15,000 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

