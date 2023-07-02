Short Interest in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Increases By 159.5%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the May 31st total of 389,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPCR. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,046,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,724,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,377,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $41.57 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.15.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

