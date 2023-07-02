Short Interest in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Increases By 80.1%

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,000 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Surrozen Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRZN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 221,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,532. Surrozen has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Surrozen will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Surrozen

Surrozen Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Surrozen during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Surrozen by 10,427.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 523,162 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

