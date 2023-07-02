Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Decreases By 41.4%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. 17,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Texas Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Texas Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 2.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

