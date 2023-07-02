Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Increases By 147.1%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Price Performance

Shares of THCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,911. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 251,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

