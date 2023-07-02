Short Interest in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Decreases By 46.6%

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) by 48.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC owned approximately 1.56% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Price Performance

Shares of UTEN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,074. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $50.14.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

