Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Increases By 48.8%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Up 3.2 %

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 10,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

