Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $176.15 million and $4.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,677.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.00369397 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.23 or 0.00965645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00546412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00066227 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00159377 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,443,085,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,420,797,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

