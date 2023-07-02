Signature Bank (SBNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 3rd.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $208.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Signature Bank by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signature Bank Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

