Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Receives $56.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

SLGN stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. Silgan has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $55.41.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silgan by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 868,999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Silgan by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,425,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,527,000 after acquiring an additional 466,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after acquiring an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

