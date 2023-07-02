Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 467,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Skyworth Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

