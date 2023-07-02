SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMC Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SMCAY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.71. 167,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.96. SMC has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SMC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

