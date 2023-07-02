Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Up 76.6% in June

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,391,900 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 4,184,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,252.9 days.

Snam Stock Down 6.1 %

Snam stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219. Snam has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

