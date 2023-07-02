Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Up 76.6% in June

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,391,900 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the May 31st total of 4,184,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,252.9 days.
Snam Stock Down 6.1 %
Snam stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219. Snam has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28.
About Snam
