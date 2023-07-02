Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the May 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SOHO. StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
