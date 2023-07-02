Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the May 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $36.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOHO. StockNews.com began coverage on Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sotherly Hotels from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 43,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

