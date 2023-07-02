Source Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.63. 6,598,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,398. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

