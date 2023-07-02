Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Source Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.65. 3,401,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

