Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,500,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,056,000 after buying an additional 2,206,587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,183,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,736,000.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,447. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $43.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

