Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Source Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

JEPQ stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,243. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

