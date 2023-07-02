Source Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,609 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS GOVT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,404,749 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

