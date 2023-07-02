Sourceless Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $546.98 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $546.98 million and approximately $83.95 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017776 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020372 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014468 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,506.94 or 0.99996080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02554339 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

