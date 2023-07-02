Sourceless (STR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $83.94

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $547.08 million and $83.94 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020386 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,726.92 or 1.00013579 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002131 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02554339 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.