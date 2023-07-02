SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

