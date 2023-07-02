SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Trimmed by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.6% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $15,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

