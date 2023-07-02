Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.24

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.24 and traded as low as $11.19. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 28,408 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Special Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 43.8% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 206,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 84,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

