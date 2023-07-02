Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIR – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

