SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 243.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 48,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

SRH Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 50,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,391. SRH Total Return Fund has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $13.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

