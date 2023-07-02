SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Up 76.7% in June

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SSPPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.13) to GBX 340 ($4.32) in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 320 ($4.07) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in the United kingdom and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

