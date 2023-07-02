Stephen Borness Acquires 1,300,000 Shares of Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI) Stock

Gratifii Limited (ASX:GTI – Free Report) insider Stephen Borness acquired 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,500.00 ($13,000.00).
Gratifii Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
About Gratifii
