Stephens Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $78.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EHC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.64.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $67.90.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 30.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 886,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,955,000 after purchasing an additional 83,753 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth $4,299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after purchasing an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

