Stifel Nicolaus Trims Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Target Price to C$41.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Russel Metals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$36.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.63. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$23.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.85. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Russel Metals Increases Dividend

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 7.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 4.3711467 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Russel Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 29th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

