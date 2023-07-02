StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1,128.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 385.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 264,412 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $80,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

