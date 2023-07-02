StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.51.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
