StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of MRIN stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marin Software

About Marin Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRIN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

