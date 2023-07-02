StockNews.com Downgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BFAM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:BFAM opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,216,000 after buying an additional 309,359 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,367,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,842 shares during the last quarter.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
