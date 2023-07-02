StockNews.com Downgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BFAM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.02.

Insider Activity

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,509,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,216,000 after buying an additional 309,359 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,667,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,367,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 77,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,052,000 after purchasing an additional 33,842 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

