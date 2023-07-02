StockNews.com Downgrades Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Buy

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

HY opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $958.21 million, a PE ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $59.64.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $999.30 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 361.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

