StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enviri (NYSE:HSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enviri (NYSE:HSC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enviri from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Enviri Stock Performance

Enviri has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:HSC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Enviri had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Enviri’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enviri will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enviri by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviri by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviri by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Enviri by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enviri by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

