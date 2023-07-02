StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
