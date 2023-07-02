StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ISDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Issuer Direct from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

ISDR opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 0.84. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Issuer Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

