StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.84.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

