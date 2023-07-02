StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

