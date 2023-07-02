StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vascular Biogenics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

