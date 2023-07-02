StockNews.com Lowers Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

ACN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.89.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $308.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.65. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

